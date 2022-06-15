BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone said his team has yet to reach full fitness even as they go for win No. 2 against Rain or Shine on Wednesday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Cone said the Gins are still far from their usual form and it was obvious during their 85-82 win over Blackwater on Sunday.

While recognizing that Blackwater has also gotten stronger with their moves in the offseason, Cone said his team was also visibly tired over the course of the contest.

“It’s really an issue when you are not in shape, you can’t do a lot of things you need to do to win basketball games,” said Cone.

The Gin Kings eked out a win in the opener against Blackwater. PHOTO: PBA IMages

Ginebra escaped with a victory over a hard-fighting Blackwater squad with Japeth Aguilar nailing the big baskets in the fourth period.

“All those things happen when you are tired and it happened to us in the third quarter. We hit into a wall. We were very tired. We have to figure out the next week or two to get back into tiptop shape. We aren’t there yet,” said Cone.

They play Rain or Shine, a team that is out to bounce back from their 94-81 loss to NorthPort last Thursday.

Santi Santillan and Beau Belga have been two of the most consistent performers for the Elastopainters with averages of 17 and 13.5 points per contest.

