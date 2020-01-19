SEA Games gold conquest gave Ginebra momentum for PBA title run, says Cone

THE Mall of Asia Arena was the scene for two title victories for Tim Cone and most of the Barangay Ginebra players that occurred in a span of a month.

Last December, Cone engineered a gold-medal victory for Gilas Pilipinas, the core of which was composed of players of Barangay Ginebra, in the Southeast Asian Games when the national squad beat Thailand in front of the home fans.

Just last Friday, Cone also won another title, this time in the PBA, when Ginebra defeated Meralco, 105-93, in Game Five of the Governors’ Cup for his 22nd crown in the league.

Though the schedule was grueling with the SEA Games being played in between the Governors’ Cup quarterfinals and semifinals, Cone said the break between the semifinals and finals which came during Christmas and New Year proved to be beneficial to the drive to the crown.

Of course, winning the SEA Games also helped the team’s morale heading into the final push in the Governors’ Cup.

“The schedule helped us a little bit. Kinda favored us because it was difficult in the fact that our whole team was involved in the SEA Games and then we had to turn around and play the semis quick,” said Cone.

“But the break after the semifinals kinda got us a chance to catch our breath and prepare better for the finals. And I think just the idea and the honor of playing in the Southeast Asian Games kinda lifted our spirits in the fact that we did well there and kinda carried the momentum into the series because the whole staff was there, the whole starting line-up was basically there. So I think we just kinda carried some momentum in the Southeast Asian Games,” said Cone.

In their third meeting against the Bolts in a finals series, the Gin Kings did it in less games, with Japeth Aguilar securing the finals MVP following the 12-point victory in Game Five.

“Southeast Asian Games was a great experience. Just a tremendous short journey that we are on and the fact that we were able to carry it to the finals and the championship was really awesome,” said Cone.