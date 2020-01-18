Cone, Ginebra turn sights to ending SMB dominance in Philippine Cup

BARANGAY Ginebra is now focusing on the Philippine Cup crown, which has eluded the team for over a decade.

Just moments after winning a third Governors' Cup title in four years on Friday with a 4-1 series win over Meralco, Tim Cone and his players have turned their sights to the most prestigious conference of the season.

Ginebra last won the All-Filipino conference in 2007, when the team still coached by Jong Uichico beat San Miguel in six games.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“We are certainly going to go for it,” said coach Tim Cone, who was even reminded of it by LA Tenorio shortly after their conquest of the Governors’ Cup.

“LA came up to me and said, 'We got to win in the all-Filipino. I haven’t won an all-Filipino yet.' I think he is going to get everyone keyed up to win,” Cone said.

Cone believes Ginebra is better equipped this time to take the Philippine Cup, with the addition of Stanley Pringle.

“We feel like we have the tools. We are going to have a substantial break so we will be able to kinda recharge our batteries and get keyed up for the all-Filipino,” said Cone.

“Stanley’s there as an anchor for the team. Japeth [Aguilar] and Greg [Slaughter], they kinda take a step back usually when the imports come but it’s their time to step forward. I think we will have exciting rookies that are coming to the team and I think we will be a more complete all-Filipino team.”

Cone though said winning the Philippine Cup won’t be an easy task, especially with San Miguel eyeing a sixth straight conference title. Other teams have also improved, Cone added.

“There is still June Mar [Fajardo] and San Miguel, Talk ‘N Text and their ability to beat you up and down the court from the perimeter, NLEX is coming in. So many teams getting better. NorthProt with Standhardinger and Anthony over there. I’m not sure when Bolick is going to come back but he will make an impact in that team. CJ Perez is around the league, rookies coming in, everybody is going to be better,” said Cone.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

“We know it’s going to be tough. There’s going to be a lot of other teams have something to say about it but we are going for it,” said Cone.

Cone hopes the recent conquest of the Governors’ Cup will boost the team come the Philippine Cup which starts on March 1.

“We hope that we can use this conference to gain momentum into the all-Filipino,” said Cone.