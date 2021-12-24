Ginebra noses out Cavitex for last berth in PBA 3x3 grand finals

BARANGAY Ginebra clinched the last berth in the first ever grand finals of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Ginebra in PBA 3x3 grand finals

Buoyed by their strong showing in the final leg of the maiden conference, the Kings nailed the 10th and final berth in the grand finale, nosing out the Cavitex Braves for the coveted spot in the December 29 event at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra amassed 167 points to the 140 points of Cavitex.

The Kings, composed of Denice Villamor, Mikey Cabahug, Jolo Go, and Hubert Cani, progressed to the knockout stage in Leg 6 last Tuesday, but bowed against the San Miguel Beermen in the quarterfinals, 21-18.

The Braves meanwhile, were eliminated during the pool play, and joined the NorthPort Batang Pier and Zamboanga Valientes as the three teams left out in the grand finals presented by 1Pacman Party List.

As expected, Meralco and TNT ended up as the top two teams at the end of the conclusion of the six-leg tournament.

The Bolts, champion in Leg 2 and runner-up in two other legs, tallied 420 tour points to emerge as the top seeded team, followed by the Tropang Giga who finished with the same number of points, but was relegated to the no. 2 seed despite winning the maiden leg championship and back-to-back runner-up finishes in the final two legs.

Limitless App, the first team to become a two-leg winner in PBA 3x3 tournament, surged at no.3 with a total of 361 points to edged out guest team Platinum Karaoke, which settled at no. 4 with 360 points.

Nonetheless, Meralco, TNT, Limitless App, and Platinum all qualified outright in the sudden-death stage and in strong contention for the champion’s purse worth P750,000.

Also vying in the grand finals are Terrafirma (325 pts), Leg 4 champion Purefoods (316), guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay (253), Leg 3 titlist Sista (218), and San Miguel (206)

All six teams from 5th to 10th places will figure in a preliminary round in a fight for the remaining four berths in the knockout stage.

Runner-up will receive P250,000, while third placer gets P100,000.

