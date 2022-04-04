Ginebra, Meralco prepare for long Governors' Cup title series

THE expectations for the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco is that it is going to be a long series.

The Gin Kings and the Bolts will fight it out once again for the fourth time for the Governors’ Cup crown and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial sees that this time, it will go the distance.

“Sa akin, palagay ko, long series,” said Marcial during the pre-finals press conference on Monday afternoon, a face-to-face event for the first time during the pandemic.

The coaches of both teams are also preparing for the possibility of a long series, with injuries, or the lack of it, playing a major role in their chances to win it all.

“I’m not really sure how long this series will go,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “I think we are prepared for anything at this point. I’m hoping it’s very competitive especially from our end. Like I said before, this time, our goal is really to just win the championship. That’s really the goal. Doesn’t matter how many games.”

The Bolts wound up on the losing end of the 2019 Governors’ Cup, their most recent title showdown with Ginebra, and a big reason for the defeat is injuries to their big man Raymond Almazan.

Coaches Norman Black and Tim Cone brace for another tough showdown.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

This time entering the finals, Meralco has a backcourt problem with Chris Banchero still a gametime decision due to an upper body injury.

“More importantly for me, we just have to stay healthy. That’s going to be very, very important. It’s a long series. We’re coming off a very physical series against Magnolia where bodies where hitting the floor like crazy. I just need to keep everybody healthy, keep them on the court, keep them available every single game,” said Black.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, meanwhile, said they are also preparing at the possibility of a long series with the team they defeated in the past three finals series.

Injuries were also a common theme for the Gins with Stanley Pringle out for the conference and Japeth Aguilar down with a calf injury.

“I think you always prepare for seven games. You always put that in your mind. If it’s shorter, it’s shorter. It will all depends on the flow of the series. If you fall behind, then you are hoping for a longer series. If you get ahead, you are hoping for a shorter series. I think that’s a really common question and I really don’t think coaches really know one way or the other,” said Cone.

