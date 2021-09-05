Ginebra-Meralco match postponed due to PBA health protocols

THE PBA is again rescheduling one of its games Sunday as part of its health and safety protocols.

The 4:35 p.m. encounter between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco has been deferred to a later date following the league guidelines.

This marks the second straight day a game in the season-opening meet has been rescheduled as part of the strict protocols implemented for the restart of the tournament.

The game between Alaska and San Miguel on Saturday was postponed.

The two other games set on Sunday will push through but will have new tipoff times.

Streaking Terrafirma will face Blackwater at 2 p.m. while Magnolia faces TnT at 4:35 p.m. at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

