Ginebra, Meralco expect third title showdown to go down to the wire

BARANGAY Ginebra and Meralco are preparing for a Game Seven in their third title showdown as the PBA Governors’ Cup begins on Tuesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings and the Bolts met on Saturday afternoon at the Sambokojin in Libis, Quezon City for the usual finals press conference, three days before Game One.

The two teams squared off in the Governors' Cup finals twice before, with Ginebra winning the 2016 crown in six games and the 2017 title in seven.

Neither expect a short series.

“Probably could go to Game 10, if necessary, if that’s a possibility,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “Our feeling is that it will go down to a Game Seven. That’s generally the case if you have two good teams.”

“We feel like we are in good shape,” said Meralco coach Norman Black, whose team reached the full route when they beat TNT in the semifinals in five games. “We paced our players the entire conference and they stayed fresh. We just played TNT in Game Five. We will be ready in case it does go into Game Seven.”

The Gin Kings are gunning for their 12th title in the league, while the Bolts are still shooting for their first title in the PBA since joining in 2010. In the semifinals, Ginebra defeated NorthPort in four games, while Meralco beat TNT in a thrilling five-game series.

Meralco governor Al Panlilio embraces the role of underdog.

“This will be an exciting series. But really, I think Meralco is the underdog,” said Panlilio. “We met Ginebra twice and we lost twice. We haven’t really a rival to them. The only way we can be a rivalry is to win against them. We will try our best this time to do it.”

Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua begged to differ as Meralco beat a formidable team in the semifinals in TNT.

“Sinungaling itong katabi ko,” said Chua in jest. “What my tukayo said na underdog, matagal nang kumita ‘yun. They beat Talk N’ Text. Coach Norman did a great job of beating them. I think in this competition, you can see two coaches that works hard. I’ve been with Norman for how many years so kilala ko. Parehong hardworkers. Napakagandang laban ito.”