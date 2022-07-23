Ginebra, Meralco meet again, this time in PH Cup quarterfinals

BARANGAY Ginebra and Meralco brace for another tussle, this time in the quarterfinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

Ginebra vs Meralco preview

Aside from their three finals clashes, Barangay Ginebra has also faced off against Meralco two different times – 2018 Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals and the 2020 Philippine Cup semifinals – both occasions with the Gin Kings ending up as winners.

The Gin Kings and the Bolts clash in a best-of-three quarterfinals series starting on Sunday, and head coach Tim Cone, despite their dominant record against the Bolts, said he is gearing up for another tough assignment.

“They are always there,” said Cone. “I’m sure that they are saying the same thing as we are, ‘Oh, it’s Ginebra again.’ Obviously, they are going to be fired up.”

The last time Ginebra and Meralco faced in a postseason was just last April when the Kings defeated the Bolts in the championship series, 103-92, in Game Six of the finals. But last July 13, Meralco got the upper hand against Barangay Ginebra in their elimination round clash as they won, 90-73.

Continue reading below ↓

The Gin Kings closed the eliminations with an 8-3 win-loss slate to take the fourth-seed, with the Bolts grabbing fifth place with a 7-4 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ginebra has momentum heading into the quarterfinals as it won two straight games including a 100-93 victory over Phoenix last Thursday.

“We are going to meet their intensity and find ways to keep them uncomfortable and try to find ways to win,” said Cone.

In their previous non-finals series match-up, the Bolts lost to the Gins in heartbreaking fashion when Scottie Thompson drained a late three that sent the Gin Kings to the finals with an 83-80 win in Game Five at the 2020 bubble.

Meralco assistant coach Luigi Trillo hopes that his team not only break a spell against Ginebra but also extend their appearances in the semifinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Trillo, who has been the stand-in coach since Norman Black left for the United States to attend to his ailing mother, said it will once again be a tough test for the team which it will need if they want to enter the semifinals.

Continue reading below ↓

“This is going to be a hard quarterfinals. They have the pieces. Nothing better for us for the players I think than to be in that type of atmosphere. You have the crowd, you have people talking about it, you want to be there,” said Trillo, who led his team to a 4-1 win-loss slate with Black not with the team.

“We’ve been with coach Norman four straight semis. The goal is we are going to bring our A game, and our goal is to make the semis,” said Trillo.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.