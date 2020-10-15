Ginebra gets timely lift from Caperal, turns back gritty Blackwater

PRINCE Caperal provided an unlikely lift as Barangay Ginebra scored its second win in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the expense of Blackwater, 103-99, on Thursday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Caperal put up a fine outing for the second straight game as contributed 24 points for the Gin Kings, who nonetheless needed big baskets from Stanley Pringle and Scottie Thompson late to turn back a gritty Elite side.

Pringle scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 23.4 seconds for a 100-94 lead for the Gin Kings. Before that, Thompson, who had 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, scored on a tough turnaround jumper with 53.4 seconds left to douse a Blackwater rally, 98-92.

With the victory, Barangay Ginebra joined TNT and Phoenix Super LPG at the top of the leaderboard on 2-0 (win-loss) records.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the team is still finding their form in the bubble.

“We are still trying to get a handle on our schemes and techniques. We haven’t done it in six months. We are not quite on the same page. But that stuff will come. It will come as we go forward and we get a little bit more practice time,” said Cone.

Caperal hit one of his five triples in the game in the 6:50 mark to turn a one-point lead into an 89-85 advantage. That was followed by a 7-1 run that put Ginebra in front by 10 points, 96-86.

Caperal had nine in the second quarter and Ginebra headed to the break nursing a 12-point lead at the half, 49-37.

Don Trollano scored 11 of his 23 points in the third period including a go-ahead triple, 63-62, after Blackwater trailed by as many as 14. Th Elite even led, 76-75, entering the fourth to set up a thrilling finish.

But the Elite’s efforts were not enough as they fall to 1-1 after a solid showing against NorthPort in their first outing.

Jeff Chan had 12 points and Japeth Aguilar scored 11 including the highlight play of the night, dunking over Frank Golla for a three-point play in the 5:08-mark of the third.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 103 – Caperal 24, Pringle 17, Thompson 14, Chan 12, J. Aguilar 11, Dillinger 9, Mariano 8, Tolentino 5, Devance 3, Tenorio 0.

Blackwater 99 – Trollano 23, Belo 16, Sumang 14, Daquioag 11, Tolomia 7, Desiderio 7, Golla 6, Canaleta 5, Magat 5, Dennison 5, Escoto 0, Salem 0.

Quarters: 26-19; 49-37; 75-76; 103-99.