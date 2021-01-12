Ginebra fan RK Ilagan dreams of sharing court with idol Caguioa

LIKE most of the players from Tondo, RK Ilagan grew up as a Ginebra fan.

"Lumaki ako, Ginebra talaga ang sinusuportahan ko," he said.

Ilagan idolized the likes of Mark Caguioa and Jayjay Helterbrand as he slowly made a name for himself in the blacktops, aspiring to make it to the league one day.

Fast forward to now and the 5-foot-7 guard can almost see that dream come to reality.

Ilagan is one step closer in achieving those goals as he throws his name in what is expected to be a loaded pool for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Frankly speaking, just getting that chance to share the court with one of his idols will just be the cherry on top of the sundae for him.

"Makalaro ko lang si Kuya Mark, masayang-masaya na po ako. Sila po yung dahilan bakit ko lalo nagustuhan yung basketball, kung paano po nila napapasaya yung crowd," he said.

Ginebra or not, Ilagan promises the same spunk in whatever team he goes to.

The 23-year-old gunner from San Sebastian is considered as one of the best sharpshooters in the collegiate level today.

And he carries the pride of the whole Tondo with him as he seeks to be the latest star to emerge from the Manila's famed basketball hotbed.

"Sobrang laking karangalan sa akin na makapasok sa PBA at masarap sa feeling na alam ko na nakasuporta silang lahat sa akin," he said.