Ginebra fan Almazan says title series vs Kings a dream come true

THE third showdown between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco has been labeled by many as the ‘dream match-up.’

For Raymund Almazan, it’s a ‘dream come true.’

The Meralco big man disclosed he’s long been yearning to meet the PBA’s most popular ballclub in the big stage, a wish that was finally answered after the Bolts arranged another Governors Cup finals series against the Kings.

Almazan has been to the finals four times in the past while still with Rain or Shine, but has not had the chance to cross paths with Ginebra in the championship round.

Now he gets the shot playing against a team he looks up to while growing up starting in Game 1 of the best-of-seven title series on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Dream come true sa akin na makalaban ang Ginebra sa finals talaga,” said the 30-year-old Orion, Bataan native.

“Kasi hindi naman tayo lahat bumabata sa PBA, so gusto ko bago ako mag-retire o mawala sa PBA, makalaban ko muna 'yung idol ng lahat ng teams.”

Almazan recalled how as a young boy, he would go home to a household that goes gaga over Ginebra.

That more or less explains why he grew up idolizing the Kings especially during the time of ‘The Living Legend’ Robert Jaworski Sr.

“Bata pa lang ako, nagkakagulo na sa bahay namin pag umuwi ako galing school. Tapos tatanungin ko, ‘Anong pinapanood ninyo?’ 'yun pala nasa finals ang Ginebra,” he said.

“So honest lang ako, bata pa lang talaga ako, Ginebra fan talaga ako.”

Now on the opposite end, Almazan expects to earn the ire of Ginebra’s legion of fans, of which he once belonged.

“To be honest, alam naman natin na sobrang dami nilang fans. Seventy percent sa kanila or thirty, twenty percent lang ang sa amin,” he said.

Almazan was not yet with Meralco when the Bolts lost to the Kings in back-to-back fashion during the 2016 and 2017 Governors Cup finals.

And while Ginebra was once dear to him, the 6-foot-8 center hopes the Bolts will get their payback this time.

“Sana maging iba naman yung result this time,” said Almazan, who won his first and only PBA championship with Rain or Shine during the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.