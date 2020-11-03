Ginebra ends slump as red-hot Pringle hits 31 points against Alaska

STANLEY Pringle came up with huge plays in the clutch as Barangay Ginebra snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Alaska, 87-81, on Tuesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Pringle led the way with 31 points, his best output in one game in a Gin Kings uniform. That scoring rampage included a critical seven-point swing that brought the advantage back to his team in the end game.

Thanks to Pringle’s heroics, Ginebra improved to 5-2 while ending a slide that knocked all momentum from a 4-0 start by the league's most popular team.

PHOTO: PBA Images



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alaska, meanwhile, slipped to 5-4 as its two-game winning run can to an end.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was Ginebra’s first game of a back-to-back, making the win timely as it restores the Gin Kings' confidence ahead of a match against NorthPort on Wednesday night.

“It’s the front end, you’ve got to win that one,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “You worry about the next one later on. This was the most important one … You put all your eggs in one basket. You worry what’s in front of you and that’s your first game.”

Pringle was all over the floor in the final three minutes of the game. He tied the game at 77 before completing a three-point play. The Ginebra star then forced an Alaska turnover that led to a five-point lead, 82-77, with 1:23 left.

With the Gin Kings up, 85-81, with 8.5 seconds left, Pringle also sealed the victory by canning two free throws.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Ginebra atoned for a slow start that saw the Gin Kings trail, 40-34, at the half. Alaska led by as many as 13 points at one point in the match, 29-16.

Japeth Aguilar scored 14 points including 12 in the second half to spark the Gin Kings. Aljon Mariano had 14 as well, 10 coming in the second half as Ginebra jumped to a 61-56 lead after trailing 27-16 third quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

Scottie Thompson also had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double for Ginebra.

Vic Manuel tallied 17 points and scored on back-to-back baskets that put Alaska up, 77-75, with 3:32 left in the fourth.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 87 – Pringle 31, J. Aguilar 14, Mariano 14, Thompson 11, Caperal 6, Tenorio 5, Chan 4, Tolentino 2, Dillinger 0, Devance 0.

Alaska 81 – Manuel 17, Herndon 15, DiGregorio 13, Brondial 9, Teng 8, Tratter 6, Ebona 4, Ahanmisi 4, Casio 3, Galliguez 0.

Quarters: 15-24; 34-40; 61-56; 87-81.