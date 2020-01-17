Ginebra dedicates PBA title to big boss Ramon Ang, family

A CHAMPIONSHIP to cheer up the Big Boss.

Barangay Ginebra dedicated its latest PBA Governors Cup championship to San Miguel Corp. president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramon S. Ang, whose son, Jomar, is confined in hospital in critical condition.

San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua specifically mentioned Ang during his victory speech after the Kings’ 105-93 series-clinching win over the Meralco Bolts in Game 5 of the finals Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Itong championship na ito ay para kay boss RSA at para sa pamilya niya,” said Chua, who celebrated his 52 birthday on the night the Kings won their 12th PBA title in franchise history before a crowd of 15,146.

Coach Tim Cone also expressed his gratitude to Ang, who just turned 66 last Jan. 14, pointing to the San Miguel executive as the real brains behind the success of the Kings and the two other PBA teams under the SMC umbrella.

“Boss RSA, he put this team together. I just get to coach them. But he deserves all the credit and he knows everything that’s going on,” said the Ginebra mentor, who won the 22nd championship of his PBA career.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him. I can’t thank him enough for all that he did for us.”

Ang has never watched any of the three San Miguel teams in action, but always make sure of monitoring all of their games in his office at the SMC headquarter in Ortigas or at home.