Tim Cone not focusing too much on battle for twice-to-beat incentive

BARANGAY Ginebra still has a shot at taking the twice-to-beat advantage in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after a win over NorthPort on Sunday.

But with the final seeding no longer in their hands, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the focus of the team is to improve heading into the playoff round.

“Right now, we don’t control our destiny,” Cone said. “We have to have Magnolia lose against Rain or Shine, we have to win for us to get into the top two. We aren’t even going to focus on top two at this point because we don’t have control of it.”

One of the ways for Ginebra to still take the No. 2 spot is to end up in a tie with Magnolia at the end of the eliminations, since the Gins hold the tiebreak edge over the Hotshots by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule.

Ginebra put itself in a difficult position to take the twice-to-beat after it lost to NLEX in an overtime thriller last Friday, 120-117. Meanwhile, Magnolia won over Meralco, 108-96, on Sunday to remain in solo second with one game left.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Magnolia has a 9-2 record, one game ahead of Ginebra and Converge (8-3), which will square off on Wednesday for at least the third spot at the end of the eliminations.

Watch Now

The Hotshots only need to win against Rain or Shine on Friday to clinch the twice-to-beat.

“We opened the door last game when we lost to NLEX and Magnolia has stormed through that door from winning the first game. Like I said, we have no control over it. We want to control the things that we have control and that’s the process of the day-to-day, getting better. I know it’s boring but that’s how we try to approach it,” said Cone.

Still, Cone said he is glad that there is still a chance to get that quarterfinal incentive.

“We are just happy that we still have something to fight for, and hopefully come out with a win. We will cheer for Yeng [Guiao] and cheer against our sister team. If that’s the case, we will be cheering loudly against our sister team if we are able to beat Converge on Wednesday,” said Cone.