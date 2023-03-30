Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Cone sees an 'opportunity' for Japeth to return in PBA Finals

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Japeth Aguilar bench pBA ginebra
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    JAPETH Aguilar could be returning to Barangay Ginebra in time for the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, but that will still depend on the coming days when the Gin Kings prepare for their opponent.

    Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Aguilar is starting to work out with the team but has yet to take part in full practice.

    READ: Ginebra looking every inch a 'super team'

    But with the Finals slated to kick off on Easter Sunday, there is a possibility that Aguilar will be able to play come Game One where Ginebra will meet either TNT or Meralco in the best-of-seven championship series.

    “He is getting closer,” said Cone. “The fact that this is a 10-day break before we play, there’s an opportunity only.”

    “But nothing is written in stone, for sure. But there is an opportunity that he will be ready by Game One. We will see. Barring any setbacks, there’s a chance that he can be ready in Game One,” said Cone.

      Aguilar has only played for two games this conference, the last their February 8 match against NLEX. He suffered an MCL injury that forced him to miss Gilas Pilipinas’ stint in Window Six of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers and the PBA All-Star Game where he was the team captain.

      There is progress though and the extended break that Ginebra gained for sweeping San Miguel in their semifinal series enhances the chance of Aguilar returning.

      “He is not back in practice yet by any means. He is just starting to do 1-on-1, 2-on-2 in practice. So he still has a long ways to go. But with the 10-day break, he might be in a position to play,” said Cone.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

