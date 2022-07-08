C-Stan alley-oop to Japeth proof of chemistry between new Ginebra twin towers

JAPETH Aguilar connected with Christian Standhardinger on Wednesday in what was the highlight play of the night in Barangay Ginebra’s game against Terrafirma.

Aguilar threw down an alley-oop dunk in the 5:50-mark of the game, a conversion no longer unusual for the high-flying Ginebra big man. What made the play unique, however, was the passer with Aguilar’s fellow big man Standhardinger dishing out the lob pass for a completed high-low play.

The play showed the chemistry that has developed between Aguilar and Standhardinger, something that the team has been working on when Standhardinger was acquired in a trade with NorthPort in exchange of Greg Slaughter last March 2021.

Aguilar said the chemistry remains a work in progress.

“We work on it talaga,” said Aguilar. “It didn’t happened na ganun. Talagang it’s a process. Until now, we are still working on our chemistry one game at a time.”

On the alley-oop play if they have been working on it, Aguilar said: “Yes, talagang tinatry namin na tumingin muna bago i-reverse.”

Chemistry has been a continuing process for Ginebra even with the squad coming off a Governors’ Cup title, and it was no different even upon entering the match against winless Terrafirma. They pulled off a 106-82 win over the Dyip even with the Gin Kings training by eight points at one point in the contest.

“Coming into this game, ‘yung mindset is to try to get better on the last game, work on our chemistry, and our teamwork. Nakapag-adjust naman kami nung second half. We sustained our defense and really executed,” said Aguilar.

