Dampener for Ginebra as Japeth Aguilar injures calf again

JAPETH Aguilar made his long-awaited return in Game Four on Wednesday but it proved to be short-lived.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone revealed that the high-flying big man had to leave from his first game in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals after re-injuring the calf that had kept him out of action for majority of the playoffs.

With the situation, Cone said Aguilar is again gametime decision for Game Five of the best-of-seven series set on Sunday.

Aguilar played for 10 minutes and went scoreless after missing all three attempts in the 95-84 Ginebra win that reduced a fiercely fought series into a best-of-three affair.

“Japeth had to leave the game. I didn’t take him out. He had to leave the game because he was starting to feel the calf injury,” said Cone.

“I don’t know how badly it was reinjured. But once he went out, the trainers told me that he was out for the game. I don’t know how bad it was. That’s always the risk with a calf injury that you reinjure it,” Cone said.

Cone accepted the blame for not managing Aguilar well in his return to playing. He hasn’t played since Game One of the semifinal series against NLEX.

“We were trying to be really careful. I was trying not to overplay him. I only played him like three or four minutes in the first half. I saw him getting tired in the second half but we were making a run and I didn’t have the discipline to take him. I should have had more discipline to take him out,” said Cone.

“If he has that injury again, that’s on me. That’s not on him,” Cone said.

