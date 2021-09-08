Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ginebra holds off Rain or Shine to atone for Terrafirma loss

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    BARANGAY Ginebra pulled off its first win in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup restart, holding off Rain or Shine, 83-77, on Wednesday night at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    Heroes were aplenty for Ginebra in the fourth quarter when the Gin Kings turned back one Rain or Shine uprising after another to atone for their shock loss to Terrafirma last Friday and even their record to 3-3.

    Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, and LA Tenorio took turns in providing offense in the final canto while Scottie Thompson’s three-pointer with 29 seconds left gave the Gin Kings more breathing room, 82-74.

    James Yap of Rain or Shine against Ginebra

    Rain or Shine slipped to 4-4 record after losing its second straight game.

