Ginebra back in PBA Governors' Cup Finals after Game 4 rout of NorthPort

BARANGAY Ginebra booked a return to the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals after an emphatic 120-107 victory over NorthPort in Game Four on Friday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee led the way with 36 points, 19 rebounds, and eight assists as the Gin Kings finished off the Batang Pier by winning the final three games of the best-of-five series, all in lopsided fashion.

Ginebra returned to the finals of the season-ending conference where it won successive titles in 2016 and 2017 before missing out last year after a semifinal defeat to eventual champion Magnolia.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Gin Kings franchise is now eyeing a 12th championship in the league - and first since the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

Game One of the best-of-seven finals is set on January 8 after a two-week holiday break. The Gin Kings will face either TNT or Meralco.

The loss ended a dream run for the eighth-seeded Batang Pier, who ousted top-ranked and twice-to-beat NLEX in the quarterfinals and won the series opener against Ginebra in the semifinals.