Ginebra, Cone use long Lucena trip to deepen team bond

BARANGAY Ginebra has arrived in Lucena for Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals to be played on Friday where the Gin Kings are eyeing a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against Meralco.

The Gin Kings travelled to Lucena on Thursday morning and are scheduled to hold practice in the afternoon at the Quezon City Convention Center on the eve of the match to get the feel of the venue.

Ginebra and Meralco got two days of preparation for Game Two after the series opener was moved to a Tuesday. Despite that, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said it remains a tough task to prepare for a rare out-of-town finals game.

Cone, though, also sees the positive side in playing an out-of-town match where the team will be able to bond together for the important Game Two.

“Basically, that’s our normal out-of-town procedure. We find a place and a time in which we can review video and have meetings. It’s always tough with the travel and the conditions are always difficult but there is a real sense of togetherness when you go out-of-town because you are on the road together and you are in a hotel together. Because everybody is nearby, it’s easier to call together and do video work. There is an extra preparation that goes on,” said Cone.

“But it’s obviously a give-and-take. The bus ride is tough, not sleeping in your bed is tough, not getting your regular routines or your food that you normally have is tough. But there is positives with it as well,” said Cone.

The Gin Kings are looking to take a two-game lead in the series after they defeated Meralco, 91-87, in Game One on Tuesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum behind the heroics of Justine Brownlee and Japeth Aguilar on both ends of the court.

For Cone, having that two-game advantage will be huge considering that he expects a seesaw battle in the series.

“If you can find a way to win Game Two after winning Game One, you have a two-game lead and that’s a big lead in a seven-game series,” Cone said.