Last time Ginebra started 4-0, it went on to win a championship

BARANGAY Ginebra is now 4-0 in the PBA bubble, and history is on its side.

The last time the Gin Kings went off to a 4-0 start was in the 1986 Open Conference with imports in Billy Ray Bates and Michael Hackett and playing coach Robert Jaworski at the helm, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

That fabled Ginebra team went on to win the championship, beating Manila Beer in the finals.

When told about the feat, Ginebra coach Tim Cone was elated that this Ginebra team is being mentioned in the same breath as that Ginebra champion team and its legendary players.

“Wow, those are big names,” said Cone after the 86-71 win over Phoenix. “Of course, the Big J, Billy Ray Bates, and Michael Hackett. It’s nice to be mentioned with those names. Those are incredible names.”

“I’m glad to be part of that history,” said Cone.

That the 4-0 Ginebra start happened for the first time after 34 long years is a testament to how difficult it was to pull it off, especially in the bubble where there is a short turnaround time in between games.

“It just goes to show how hard it is to get off to a 4-0 start in this league. It takes a lot of mental toughness to put a winning streak together in this league. Hopefully, we can continue it,” said Cone.

The Gin Kings will definitely be hardpressed to extend their streak as they go up against Magnolia on Sunday in the PBA bubble.