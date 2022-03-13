Do-or-die Wednesday for Ginebra, Alaska as PBA playoffs get rolling

DEFENDING champion Barangay Ginebra tries to extend its PBA Governors Cup reign as it battles No. 3 TNT at the start of the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

The sixth-seeded Kings and Tropang Giga take each other in the 6 p.m. main game just after the curtain raiser between No. 2 NLEX against No. 7 Alaska.

Both the Tropang Giga and Road Warriors own twice-to-beat advantages.

On Friday, its the turn of no. 4 Meralco and fifth seed San Miguel to take centerstage in the 4 p.m. first game, followed by the clash between top seed Magnolia opposite Phoenix at 6 p.m.

The Bolts and Hotshots also enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage.

If necessary, games between the Kings and Tropang Giga and Aces and Road Warriors are set on Saturday (March 19), while the rest of the quarterfinals pairings is scheduled on Sunday (March 20)

See quarterfinal schedule:

