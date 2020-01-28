Gilas matters are top priorities as PBA board plans coming season

GILAS Pilipinas matters top the agenda when the PBA board holds its annual planning session in Milan, Italy.

Board chairman Ricky Vargas and commissioner Willie Marcial lead the league delegation that departed late Monday night for the Northern Italian city.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio, who also represents Meralco in the PBA board, will also be on hand to lead the discussion of Gilas' plans and programs for the season vis-a-vis the league's playing calendar.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Marcial said the schedule options for the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifying windows and the inaugural 3x3 draft and tournament will be discussed by the board.

The SBP has yet to announce the next coach of Gilas with the first round of the qualification set to start this February.

A 24-man pool however, has already been named for the tournament.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The commissioner will also report on the just-concluded season especially with the Governors Cup a big hit capped by the finals showdown between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

"It's a good sign going to our 45th season," said Marcial before departure.

He added the possibility of the league again playing overseas just like last year when it held a pair of games in Dubai.