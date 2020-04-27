Here's how Gilas pool member Allyn Bulanadi celebrated his 23rd birthday

ALLYN Bulanadi is sharing his blessings in this time of COVID-19.

The Gilas Pilipinas pool member and Alaska Aces draftee has opted to celebrate his 23rd birthday by giving out food to the frontliners manning checkpoints around Metro Manila as well as those who have less in life.

"Growing up, I have been raised by responsible parents who worked so hard to provide my needs and that leaves me with food on the table, clothes to wear and a shelter to live," the San Sebastian product posted on his Instagram account.

"When I came to Manila, life here was so different from the place where I grew up. Maraming tao ang nagugutom at walang tirahan. I’ve always wanted to reach out to these people and lend a helping hand, but way back my resources were only limited or enough to feed myself dahil ako, nakikipagsapalaran din.

Continue reading below ↓

"I can only watch them from afar and silently telling myself na if God will bless me more someday, I will definitely share it to these people."

Bulanadi, who also suits up for Basilan Steel in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), also encouraged everyone that no matter how tough the situation is, we're all going to get through this crisis.

PHOTO: mpbl

Continue reading below ↓

"This pandemic has hit the whole world, the whole country, especially Metro Manila, the place where I learned how to fight for survival on a daily basis. It is a big challenge. And for me, CHALLENGE keeps me going. We can beat this. Together. Salute to all frontliners, kayo ang totoong IDOL sa labang ito. Konting sakripisyo, disiplina at #PUSO pa, malalagpasan natin lahat ito," he said.