PBA still open to include Gilas Pilipinas as guest team

THE PBA is still open to include Gilas Pilipinas during the 2021 season of the league that is set to open on July 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will be discussing the matter with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio now that they have been given the green light by the government to push through with the 46th season.

Gilas as PBA guest team

“Depende sa pag-uusapan din namin ni SBP president Al Panlilio kung makakalaro ang Gilas kahit hindi buong conference,” Marcial said.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Details remained sketchy at the moment, but Marcial is open to any possibilities including being a guest team or even playing just a couple of games with PBA teams.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Pang-ilan-ilan, six or seven games, depende sa pag-uusapan namin at depende sa programa ng SBP,” said Marcial.

The current pool of Gilas Pilipinas under head coach Tab Baldwin is currently preparing for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.