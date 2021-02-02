Gilas Pilipinas eyes five to six players in special round of PBA draft

GILAS Pilipinas is now in the process of finalizing the list of players who will be part of the PBA special draft on March 14.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said the Gilas coaching staff led by program director Tab Baldwin and head coach Jong Uichico has already looked at the credentials of the 97 players who submitted their applications for the draft.

“I think the coaches have reviewed the list already. I think maybe we are looking at five to six players. We are still finalizing it,” said Panlilio during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum online.

The players who will be picked in the Gilas draft will join Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Mike Nieto in the pool being developed in preparation for international competitions including the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Teams will get a chance to select the players who are part of the special draft but will be on loan until Gilas releases them to their mother teams.

Panlilio said he has already informed PBA commissioner Willie Marcial that the names will be submitted at the soonest time.

“I was just communicating with Comm. Willie last night. Sabi ko lang, give me another day or so. But we should be able to give that to him in the next date or so,” said Panlilio.

Calvin Oftana, William Navarro, and Jaydee Tungcab are seen as shoo-ins since they are already in Calamba for the training bubble in preparation for the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers this month where they will face Korea twice and Indonesia once in the competition to be held in Doha.

