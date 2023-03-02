Jamie Malonzo still a bundle of energy for Ginebra after tiring Gilas duty

JAMIE Malonzo energetically completed an alley-oop slam off Jeremiah Gray to punctuate Barangay Ginebra’s 112-107 victory over Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Jamie Malonzo on short turnaround from Gilas to Ginebra

The Gin Kings star forward hardly looked the worse for wear after a grueling Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers as he still finished with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including two treys, four boards, and two steals in 35 minutes as a starter.

But he’s just good at hiding.

“Super (tiring),” Malonzo said after the win, just two days after Gilas’ 91-90 loss to Jordan. “We had one-day rest. Of course we’ll be super tired, maybe like a slow start, for sure. But we were fine in the second half, so it was okay.”

Not bad for someone who saw 18 minutes of action against Lebanon before playing 27 minutes versus Jordan, averaging 13 points in those two games for Gilas.

Apart from that, the national team also underwent twice-a-day practices in back-to-back days before facing Lebanon last Friday.

As a consolation, Ginebra coach and Gilas deputy Tim Cone allowed him and fellow national players Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson to skip Gin Kings practice on Tuesday on the eve of the game against the Bolts.

The short respite gave Malonzo a boost as he already produced nine points at the half, before focusing on defense in the second half to help the Gin Kings turn the game around after falling into an early 10-point hole.

“We had to take some energy drinks at halftime,” Malonzo said with a smile. “We decided we’re going to get in there and crash the rebounds. I think they were killing us in the rebounds in the first half.”

The result allowed Ginebra to hike its record to 5-2 and jump from fifth to third spot that grants them a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals.

“That was a huge win,” Malonzo said. “We’ve been seeing some of the top teams take a couple of losses, so it’s very important for us to get that one to four spot in the conference. Definitely, we knew the importance of this game and so we wanted to get that win for sure.”

There’s no rest for the weary, however, as the Gin Kings play again on Friday against Phoenix also at the Big Dome before facing Converge on Sunday the Philsports Arena.

Good thing, ball is life for the 26-year-old Malonzo.