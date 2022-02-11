Gilas guard Matt Nieto makes big impression in PBA debut

AFTER only four practice sessions with his new team, Matt Nieto didn't do badly in his first-ever PBA game on Friday.

The former Ateneo standout scored 10 points in NLEX’s 110-100 loss to Meralco to start off his PBA career on an impressive note, at least statistically, after he made the move to the team that drafted him during the 2019 Gilas special draft.

“Excited na may halong jitters,” said Nieto. “First game eh. Tagal ko nang hinintay itong moment na ‘to. Laking pasasalamat ko sa mga coaches ko, teammates ko na kahit four days lang preparation ko, ginawa nila lahat para ma-prepare ako.”

Nieto said he would have preferred a win in his PBA debut, but nevertheless savored an unforgettable experience as he moves to the next chapter of his basketball career.

“Magandang experience ito kasi lahat puwedeng mangyari. Mga idol ko na mga nakakalaban ko," he said. "Parang nasa moment talaga ako kanina. Eto na pangarap ko buong buhay ko. Whether 10 points man or something, ang importante sa akin, panalo."

Nieto scored his first two points on the line after he fell down hard on the floor following a foul on Anjo Caram. He was slow to get up after that collision that served as his ‘Welcome to the PBA’ moment.

'Pasa-pasa na ako'

The 6-foot-1 Gilas mainstay, though, revealed his teammates have been physical against him in practice.

“Pero sanay naman tayo sa bakbakan. Practice pa lang nila, wine-welcome nila ako sa practice. May pasa-pasa na ako,” said Nieto, showing a bruise in his right shoulder he sustained in practice.

“Welcome na talaga. Hinanda ko na talaga sarili ko,” Nieto said.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao hailed the performance of Nieto as one of the silver linings of the defeat.

“On the positive side, Matt Nieto played well. I think he is a good addition to the team. He gives us more depth at the point guard position. I think he made 10 points but the more important factor is he is able to adjust quickly in just four days of practice,” said Guiao.

Nieto credited Guiao and the rest of the NLEX coaching staff, and his former coaches at Ateneo led by Tab Baldwin for planting the seeds that helped him become a better player.

“SIla rin naman ang dahilan kung bakit mabilis ko makuha ‘yung play,” said Nieto when asked about Guiao’s statements. “Nakatutok talaga sila sa akin. Malaking pasalamat ko sa Ateneo community, sa Ateneo coaching staff, kay coach Tab, kasi ‘yung foundation, tinutukan nila sa akin since second year college ako. Dito, adjust adjust na lang.”

