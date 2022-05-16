Surprise Gilas call-up paves way for potential Ildefonso bros team-up

SHAUN Ildefonso is just lost for words with the windows that opened for him, first being tapped as a part of Gilas Pilipinas pool and next being a first-rounder, being taken 10th overall by Rain or Shine in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

Double celebration for Shaun Ildefonso

"I have no words. This feeling is surreal," he remarked on Sunday.

It's just the good news that the second-generation forward needs with his dog Zeus the French bulldog passing away just last Tuesday.

But to Ildefonso, it's also a culmination of all the hardwork he has put from his time in National University to this leap to the pros.

"I believe na whatever hardwork you do, ire-reward ka ni God. I believe na I'm here for a reason," he said.

Pardon him, too, if he can't help but feel shocked with the doors that opened for him.

"Di ko ine-expect yung Gilas. And to be the 10th pick, it really means a lot. After noon, dumiretso ako kay tatay. Iyak ako ng iyak. I have no words," he said. "Pinagdasal ko talaga na whatever happens today, at the end of the day, no regrets kasi alam ko naman binigay ko lahat."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The surprise Gilas callup also paved the way for the potential Ildefonso brothers pairing, with Dave already among the young guys considered in the national team pool.

Shaun, however, knows not to expect but rather, just give it his all come what may.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Whatever happens, di ako magkukulang. Yun ang ma-promise ko sa kanila sa Gilas at sa Rain or Shine. The intangibles, kung kailangan nila ng role player, whatever di ako magkukulang doon," he said.

"Sinabi ko talaga sa sarili ko na naniniwala ako sa sarili ko, sa craft ko. Indescribable siya. Yun talaga, di ako magkukulang."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.