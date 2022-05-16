Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, May 17
    PBA

    Surprise Gilas call-up paves way for potential Ildefonso bros team-up

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Shaun Ildefonso with family Danny Ildefonso
    After knowing he was the 10th pick of the draft, Shaun Ildefonso went straight to his family to cry tears of joy.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    SHAUN Ildefonso is just lost for words with the windows that opened for him, first being tapped as a part of Gilas Pilipinas pool and next being a first-rounder, being taken 10th overall by Rain or Shine in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

    Double celebration for Shaun Ildefonso

    "I have no words. This feeling is surreal," he remarked on Sunday.

    It's just the good news that the second-generation forward needs with his dog Zeus the French bulldog passing away just last Tuesday.

    But to Ildefonso, it's also a culmination of all the hardwork he has put from his time in National University to this leap to the pros.

    "I believe na whatever hardwork you do, ire-reward ka ni God. I believe na I'm here for a reason," he said.

    Pardon him, too, if he can't help but feel shocked with the doors that opened for him.

    "Di ko ine-expect yung Gilas. And to be the 10th pick, it really means a lot. After noon, dumiretso ako kay tatay. Iyak ako ng iyak. I have no words," he said. "Pinagdasal ko talaga na whatever happens today, at the end of the day, no regrets kasi alam ko naman binigay ko lahat."

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The surprise Gilas callup also paved the way for the potential Ildefonso brothers pairing, with Dave already among the young guys considered in the national team pool.
    Shaun, however, knows not to expect but rather, just give it his all come what may.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Whatever happens, di ako magkukulang. Yun ang ma-promise ko sa kanila sa Gilas at sa Rain or Shine. The intangibles, kung kailangan nila ng role player, whatever di ako magkukulang doon," he said.

      "Sinabi ko talaga sa sarili ko na naniniwala ako sa sarili ko, sa craft ko. Indescribable siya. Yun talaga, di ako magkukulang."

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicTerrence RomeotopicJune Mar FajardotopicNorman BlacktopicTim ConetopicTab BaldwintopicChot Reyes
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      After knowing he was the 10th pick of the draft, Shaun Ildefonso went straight to his family to cry tears of joy.
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again