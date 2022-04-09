Generals deal Heavy Bombers yet another loss in NCAA

EMILIO Aguinaldo College kept Jose Rizal University still winless in the NCAA Season 97.

EAC vs JRU recap

Mark Taywan and Ralph Robin finished in double figures to lead the Generals past the Heavy Bombers, 80-65, Saturday at La Salle Greenhills.

Taywan had 14 points on 3-of-7 shooting from three-point range, while adding five rebounds and five assists in the Generals’ second win in five outings.

The Heavy Bombers fell to a 0-5 record and remain as the only team still to make the win column this season.

The win avenged the Generals' 78-68 loss to College of St. Benilde Blazers last week.

"Last game was a tough loss. Down kami pag-uwi namin sa dorm. Nag-pay off naman yung practice naming hard," said Taywan, the skipper of the Generals.

EAC now joined University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in fifth spot.

The Heavy Bombers suffered their fifth straight loss despite a game-high 26 points from Jason Celis.

The scores

Emilio Aguinaldo (80) - Taywan 14, Robin 11, Liwag 10, Maguliano 7, Cosejo 7, Ad Doria 6, Cadua 6, Luciano 6, Bunyi 5, Cosa 3, Quinal 3, Fuentes 2, An Doria 0, Umpad 0.

Jose Rizal (65) - Celis 26, Bongay 12, Delos Santos 8, Aguado 6, Macatangay 4, Estrella 3, Agbong 3, Guiab 3, Dionisio 0, Jungco 0, Arenal 0, C. Gonzales 0, J,Gonzales 0, Dela Rama 0.

Quarterscores: 14-18; 41-27; 61-43, 80-65.

