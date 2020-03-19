Gelo Alolino relishes chance to learn from Ross, Cabagnot, Romeo at SMB

GELO Alolino is taking advantage of a rare opportunity to learn from some of the best guards in the PBA after after signing with San Miguel for the 2020 season.

Signed to a one-year free-agent contract by SMB following stints with Phoenix and Blackwater, Alolino said he's learning something new everyday from teammates such as Terrence Romeo, Alex Cabagnot, and Chris Ross.

“More than being blessed to be here, ‘yun talaga ang nasa isip ko, to learn everyday in practice kila kuya Chris, kuya Alex, kuya Terrence, and the rest of the guys,” said the former National University guard.

“Alam naman natin na best guards sila sa liga. Everyday, kumukuha tayo ng pointers sa kanila. Sarap din sa feeling lalo na sila kuya Chris, kuya Alex, kuya Terrence, nagko-communicate talaga during practice,” Alolino added.

Alolino said he feels blessed that he was picked up by a team with a rich championship tradition in San Miguel, thankful to coach Leo Austria for the faith.

“Blessing at opportunity sa akin. Right now, binibigay ko ‘yung best ko,” said Alolino.

“After nung stint ko sa Blacwater, siyempre hanap tayo ng team, nakausap ako ni coach Leo. Welcome daw ako to practice sa kanila. Nung January, nag-start ako. Pinaghandaan ko rin. Siyempre winning team, championship team. Dapat ready din tayo. Sobrang happy pero hindi pa tayo kuntento. Trabaho pa rin,” said Alolino.

The 26-year-old Alolino said he also shed weight during the offseason.

“Lahat nga ng tao, nakikita na pumayat ako. Part of it na rin ng preparation. Kundisyon para anytime, kapag may tawag, ready tayo,” Alolino said.