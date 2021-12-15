Coaches, players thrilled to hear cheers - and jeers - as live crowd returns

THE gate attendance for the PBA’s first game with fans at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday was pegged at 1,480, a number that may be few, pre-pandemic, but that is already more than expected by the league.

PBA gate attendance

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is already happy with the turnout considering that it was its first playdate in front of fans at the Big Dome for 21 months.

“Niloloko ko nga ang staff na maghanda lang kayo ng pitong hotdog kasi baka ‘yun lang ang dumating, kasi Wednsday, takot pa mga tao. Pero nakikita mo, puno ‘yung likod ng ring at ‘yung baba ng ring. Nakakatuwa kung gaano sila kasabik. Ganun din tayo kasabik sa mga fans,” said Marcial.

After getting clearance from the national and local government, the PBA finally opened its doors to fans after staging bubbles during the 2020 season and the 2021 Philippine Cup. Still, the PBA has limited the number of fans that are allowed to enter the venue at 4,000.

Marcial said he was not expecting the number of spectators that came, being a Wednesday playdate.

“Hindi ko akalain na ganito karami agad kasi, one, natatakot pa sa COVID. Two, siyemre, magbabayad ka, pupunta ka pa dito, gagastos ka pa. Hindi ko inasahan,” said Marcial.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao was happy to finally see the fans cheering and even jeering at the games, bringing energy to their match against TNT.

“Of course, Talk ‘N Text is a high quality. We have to earn the respect of the fans first. Ganun talaga. But the energy of the fans is different. Ibang-iba talaga na you play for the fans in a venue where they can interact with you. Ibang-iba kasi noon nasa bubble. It’s great energy to play in a situation like this. Whether they are cheering for you or not, you still feel the energy,” said Guiao.

Fans were up and about in the final moments of the NLEX-TNT contest where the Tropang GIGA mounted a late comeback before dropping a 102-100 decision.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa fans whether nag-cheer sila sa amin o hindi. Nararamdaman namin ‘yung presence at energy ng mga fans,” said Guiao.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero also shared the same sentiment, saying that basketball, at any level, won’t be complete without an audience.

The Hotshots won over Terrafirma, 114-87, in the first game.

“Masarap pakinggan ‘yung may sumisigaw. Talagang naglalaro kami ng basketball. Kahit naman maglaro ka sa kalye, meron pa ring nanonood. It’s good to be back na at least ‘yung fans, unti-unting bumabalik. Hopefully, magtuloy tuloy lang at madagdagan ang mga fans natin,” said Victolero.

Victolero admitted his players got overly excited with the presence of fans for the first time since March 8, 2020 where they lost to San Miguel at the Big Dome.

“Actually, ‘yan nga ‘yung sinabi ko sa mga players ko. It’s okay to be excited but we need to control that excitement. On the start, even me, talagang sabik kaming makita ‘yung fans. It adds to the motivation, to the fire, even on our energy and aggressiveness.

