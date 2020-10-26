'Ganda ng gising,' says Calvin Abueva on the day of his return

“GANDA ng gising.”

This were Calvin Abueva’s first three words that he uttered in a post on Instagram on the day he is slated to play his first PBA game in 16 months.

In a post on Instagram entitled ‘Sarap ng gising,’ Abueva shared to his followers his joy over his reinstatement in the league.

Abueva is already eligible for Phoenix Super LPG’s game against NLEX on Monday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center, following the decision of the PBA to lift the indefinite suspension imposed against him.

Gametime is at 4 p.m.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

No one was happier than Abueva who hours before tipoff offered his game on Monday to his loyal supporters.

“Ganda ng gising ko ngayon ah,” said Abueva on his Instagram account. “Thank you lahat sa mga sumusuporta sa akin at thank you sa lahat ng dasal niyo. Eto na, makakapaglaro na po ako. Inaalay ko po ‘tong game na ‘to sa inyo.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Abueva also vowed to do his best and play his usual game when he takes the floor against NLEX.

“Mamaya, pakita po natin kung ano ang laro natin… Natupad na po lahat ng pangarap natin na makabalik. Game time na mamaya,” said Abueva.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.