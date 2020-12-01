Game One of Ginebra-TNT finals now the most viewed in PBA bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The thrilling Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and TnT Tropang Giga now holds the record for most number of livestream viewers in the bubble season.

The series opener reached a peak of 280.4K viewers online as per the latest figures provided by ONE Sport.

The Kings outlasted the Tropang Giga in overtime, 100-94, in a game that featured 21 lead changes and 15 deadlocks.

The game, which was televised live over TV5, ONE Sport, and PBA Rush, also reached a total of 2.2 million and had views of 1.76 million.

League officials are keeping their fingers crossed the figures will further increase as the bubble season is coming to an end in two weeks’ time.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set on Wednesday.

This is the third time Barangay Ginebra figured in the most number of livestream viewers in the bubble this conference.

The do-or-die game between the Kings and Meralco Bolts last week for a place in the finals was the previous topnotcher with a total of 278.2K online viewers.

Now in third place with 177.8K views is the Barangay Ginebra-Rain or Shine elimination round game, which the Elasto Painters won behind big man Beau Belga.

Calvin Abueva’s highly-anticipated return from a 16-month suspension was the only non-Barangay Ginebra game that attracted a lot of online viewership with 120K in Phoenix’s 114-110 victory over NLEX during the eliminations.