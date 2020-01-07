    View Today
    Long lines outside Big Dome ahead of Game One of Ginebra-Meralco finals

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    FANS came out in full force for Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on Tuesday.

    A banner crowd is expected for the opener of the best-of-seven championship series even if it fell on a weekday, judging from the long lines outside the Smart-Araneta Coliseum hours before tip-off.

    Most of the good seats are also sold out with only upper box and general admission sections available for purchase at the Araneta Coliseum box office.

    The Gin Kings and the Bolts start play at 7 p.m., the third time they will be battling for the title in the season-ending conference. The two teams are coming off a two-week break for the holidays, which perhaps also contributed to the fans’ thirst for the games.

    The last time the teams met in the finals, Ginebra and Meralco drew a total of 54,086 fans in Game Seven of the Governors’ Cup at the Philippine Arena.

