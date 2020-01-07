Long lines outside Big Dome ahead of Game One of Ginebra-Meralco finals

FANS came out in full force for Game One of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco on Tuesday.

A banner crowd is expected for the opener of the best-of-seven championship series even if it fell on a weekday, judging from the long lines outside the Smart-Araneta Coliseum hours before tip-off.

Most of the good seats are also sold out with only upper box and general admission sections available for purchase at the Araneta Coliseum box office.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

The Gin Kings and the Bolts start play at 7 p.m., the third time they will be battling for the title in the season-ending conference. The two teams are coming off a two-week break for the holidays, which perhaps also contributed to the fans’ thirst for the games.

The last time the teams met in the finals, Ginebra and Meralco drew a total of 54,086 fans in Game Seven of the Governors’ Cup at the Philippine Arena.