Why Gabe Norwood is drawing up play in Rain or Shine practice

GABE Norwood played the role of a coach, albeit briefly, during Rain or Shine’s practice on Monday at the Batangas City Sports Center.

A photo sent by the PBA to mediamen saw Norwood appearing to be drawing up a play with his teammates in a glimpse of the Elastopainters’ training sessions in preparation for the 2021 PBA season.

When asked about the photo, Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina said he gave the reins to Norwood during that particular situation, while also making it clear that the veteran doesn’t have any coaching duties with the Elastopainters.

“I let him set up a play for his team during the end of one of our scrimmages,” said Gavina.

The picture of the 36-year-old Norwood holding a coaching board and drawing up a play could be a glimpse of the future for the George Mason University product.

Last year, Caloy Garcia, now the consultant of Rain or Shine, bared Norwood was once offered an assistant coaching job with Letran but he declined due to his commitments with the ballclub.

“It was something that LA discussed briefly but wasn’t able to commit to,” Norwood told SPIN.ph last year, referring to LA Tenorio, who is part of the Knights coaching staff.

Norwood’s father Brian is part of coaching staff of the UCLA football program.

“As for coaching, it’s always been something that I’ve considered. Being the son of a coach, I’ve thought about it a good amount,” Norwood said in the August 2020 interview.

