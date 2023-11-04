Norwood says ROS needs to win PBA title to give 'fresh air for the league'

GABE Norwood was recently appointed as the team captain of Rain or Shine for the coming season and he looks forward to getting another crack at the PBA crown.

And for the longtime Elasto Painter, it could be a reality sooner or later with the pieces they have and rookies Luis Villegas, Keith Datu, Sherwin Concepcion, and Adrian Nocum joining the veteran core.

Norwood on Rain or Shine chance to win another title

“Really excited for our team,” said Norwood in his speech to the team after he was recently voted as team captain, a video of which was posted on Rain or Shine’s social media page.

“I think they (rookies) fit perfectly with what we are trying to do. Truly excited for the conference to start… Lord willing, we get to where we want to go and get to a championship,” said Norwood.

The 38-year-old Norwood has been with Rain or Shine since he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2008 draft, winning two championships with the ballclub.

Norwood shared that winning a championship at Rain or Shine is unlike no other, considering how hard it is to capture one in the PBA especially today.

“Like myself, Beau, and the coaching staff, there is nothing like winning a championship here,” said Norwood, whose last championship came during the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup, the last time an independent team won a PBA crown.

Since then, Rain or Shine has yet to reach the finals, with the closest it got was in the 2019 Philippine Cup where they were ousted by Magnolia in Game Seven of the semifinals.

Rain or Shine though has built a young core to surround holdovers Norwood and Beau Belga with Rey Nambatac leading the charge for a couple of years now.

Yeng Guiao is also set to enter his first full season in his second stint with Rain or Shine after being re-hired in September 2022.

The Elasto Painters have also acquired 14-year professional veteran DaJuan Summers as their import.

Norwood also said a championship for Rain or Shine will benefit not just the franchise but also the entire league.

“Granted I can’t say I know how it feels like to win a championship anywhere else, but just knowing the league, knowing how hard it is and the hardwork that goes into it and how much joy you bring your family, management, the fans, and really providing a fresh air for the league, it is needed for a team like us to win and I think it’s due time,” said Norwood.

Rain or Shine opens the season on Wednesday against Meralco at the Philsports Arena.

