GAB seeks IATF clarification on Manila practices as gyms closed under new GCQ

THE Games and Amusements Board will seek clarification from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on whether PBA teams can resume practices in Metro Manila after being classified as general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions beginning Saturday.

The PBA was recently given the go-signal to conduct full practices and scrimmages in GCQ and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) areas by the IATF.

However, under the GCQ with heightened restrictions classification, indoor sports courts and venues in Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan are still not allowed to open, at least from the period of May 15 to 31.

“We will seek clarification and write the IATF right away kasi may clearance sila pero doon sa guidelines naman nila, bawal naman sa mga closed gyms,” said GAB chairman Baham Mitra.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said a permission from the local government unit is one of the requirements of the league before teams can be allowed to practice in Metro Manila, which is under the NCR+ bubble.

Two RT-PCR swab tests are also required before teams can proceed with the closed-circuit practice sessions.

So far, only Batangas City is allowed to host practices following an agreement between the PBA and the LGU on such arrangement that will hopefully spur the opening of the 2021 season that will also be on a closed-circuit set-up.

