Gab Banal thrilled to play for an Alaska team he rooted for as a kid

FOR Gab Banal, playing for Alaska is a dream come true.

The long wait to come back to the PBA is over for Banal as he signed with Alaska on Thursday, three years since his last stint in the pro league.

The wait was worth it as fate would have it, the team that gave him the return ticket to the PBA is the same club he rooted for as a kid since his father Joel was part of the coaching staff of the Aces, including in the grand slam year of 1996.

“Masaya kasi nakabalik sa PBA with the team I grew up cheering for,” Banal told SPIN.ph shortly after the contract signing. “Kasi nung bata pa ako, dad ko nag-coach sa Alaska nung panahon pa nila Sean Chambers, Jojo Lastimosa, and Johnny A.”

“Ever since, I grew up with Alaska, the culture, and the organization. Dream come true rin para sa akin na maglalaro ako sa organization [kung saan] na lumaki ako,” added the 29-year-old Banal.

For a while, the hard-nosed guard cut a reputation as the best player outside the PBA as he embellished his resume with the 2018 PBA D-League Finals MVP and the 2019 MPBL season MVP trophies.

Banal said he practiced with Alaska for three weeks. All the while, coach Jeff Cariaso promised him that he will be signed to a contract.

“Inassure naman sa akin ni coach Jeff na we are going to sign you before the draft. Thank God na-sign ako,” Banal said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Drafted in the second round by San Miguel in 2014, Banal’s first run in the PBA proved short-lived as he had an unfruitful stint with GlobalPort in 2017. But Banal said being away from the PBA also helped in his improvement.

“Siguro naging mature ako competing in the MPBL, D-League, 3x3. Marami talaga. I guess ‘yung maturity ko as a player na-develop kasi I’m meeting new players, facing different opponents international and halfcourt,” said Banal.