MPBL MVP Gab Banal back in PBA after signing contract with Alaska

GAB Banal has finally returned to the PBA, signing as a free agent with Alaska after several stints outside the pro league.

No less than Banal announced the signing in social media post that showed him in a photo with Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann. Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso later confirmed the signing to SPIN.ph.

“We are excited to have on board Gab Banal. As a player, he is what I’m looking for because he plays on both ends,” said Cariaso.

Banal was drafted in 2014 by San Miguel, but never got a decent run in the PBA. He was sparingly used during his stint with GlobalPort in 2017.

But Banal made waves outside the PBA, seeing action in the MPBL, PBA D-League, and Chooks 3x3 Pilipinas.

He won an MVP in the MPBL with the Bacoor Strikers during the Rajah Cup last year and captured the Finals MVP in the PBA D-League with Go For Gold.

“Sometimes all you need is an opportunity,” said Cariaso.