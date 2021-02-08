Alaska set to sign MPBL star Gab Banal; NLEX also interested: sources

DON’T look now, but while the Alaska Aces are no longer re-signing some of their veterans, the team is closely looking at former PBA journeyman Gab Banal.

The son of former PBA coach Joel Banal has been practicing with the Aces and sources say the team of coach Jeffrey Cariaso is impressed.

Why not?

The hard-banging forward has been impressive in his stints in the MPBL, where he was the 2019 MVP, and recently at the Chooks-to-Go PIlipinas 3x3 where he nearly led the injury-saddled Nueva Ecija Vanguards to an upset win versus the National 3x3 Team comprised of now PBA top rookie picks Joshua Munzon, Santy Santillan, Alvin Pasaol and Troy Rike.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

So impressive was Banal in the "Calam-bubble" that he also spearheaded the Novo Ecijanos in a stunning win versus Bacolod with only two players left in the team in the last 3 minutes of the game after an injury sustained by teammate Juan Gomez de Liano and the ejection of big man Mac Sabellina.

The Aces might be exploring the possibility of getting Banal as an insurance in case disgruntled forward Vic Manuel leaves the team after the next conference.

Meanwhile, another source told Spin.ph that NLEX is also keen on calling Banal for a tryout, considering that the 6-3 banger can easily adapt to the style of coach Yeng Guiao.

For more PBA updates, click here.