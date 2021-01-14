Full list of brothers who played in PBA

BROTHERS in the PBA are no rarity.

After all, the country's premier basketball league has seen 38 siblings play in the league throughout its 45 years of existence.

Looking back, having brothers was more frequent back in the league's formative years as nine sets of siblings were in the PBA in its first five seasons.

Of those, five linked up in one team, showing that early on, sibling revelry was more evident.

Four were present in the league's maiden season in 1975, with Big Boy and Tino Reynoso in Toyota, Joy and Benjie Cleofas in Tanduay, and Great Taste having Ato and Tomasito Tolentino and twins Jing and Noli Aldanese.

The Reynosos, we should note, were the first brothers to taste gold as the Comets captured the league's first two championships.

The following season, Philip Cezar was reunited with his brother David in Crispa from 1976 to 77, while the same year also saw Roehl and Roy Deles team up in U/Tex.

However, that trend has dwindled over the years with only a total 14 brothers having the chance to team up with one another. That's a measly 36.8-percent from the whole count, proving that later on, there's more chances to see sibling rivalries to be staged.

Still, as few as those chances were, it was a time these brothers surely relished.

Molet Pineda moved to U/Tex in 1980 and teamed up for two seasons with his brother Ricky, winning the 1980 Open Championship with the Wranglers.

Chito Loyzaga also enjoyed a crown with his brother Joey in Ginebra back in the 1986 Open Conference, with their partnership lasting for three seasons until 1989.

Arnie Tuadles joined forces with his brother Calvin in Formula Shell from 1989 to 1990, with them helping the Zoom Masters capture the 1990 First Conference trophy.

Jerry Codiñera also achieved success with his brother Harmon when they played for Purefoods in 1991 as the Tender Juicy Hotdogs ruled the 1991 All-Filipino Conference.

Ric Ric Marata played his final season in the league in 1997, and did so in the lone year his brother Romulo played for Pop Cola.

Yancy de Ocampo was reunited with his brother Ranidel when FedEx picked him up in the 2004 PBA Rookie Draft. Shortlived as those bond was, the de Ocampos would find themselves wearing the same threads again for Talk 'N Text from 2008 to 2010 as they helped the Tropang Texters bag the 2009 Philippine Cup.

Carlo Sharma also linked up with his half-brother Rabeh Al-Hussaini when they found themselves teammates in Petron Blaze from 2011 to 2012.

The last time the PBA saw siblings under one roof was with the Semerad twins, with Anthony and David teaming up in TNT from 2018 to 2019.

Here's the full list of the brothers who played in the PBA, compiled by Spin.ph with the generous help of PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

(Note: Listed in alphabetical order. Indicated are the players' teams and seasons played in the league. Names in bold italics are those who teamed up in one team.)

Aldanese - Jing (1975 - Great Taste) and Noli (1975-76 - Great Taste) Banal - Gab (2015-17 - GlobalPort) and Ael (2016-19 - Blackwater) Bughao - Derick (1999-2000 - Tanduay) and Ronnie (2006-07 - Sta. Lucia) Capacio - Ely (1979-85 - Tanduay) and Glenn (1988-2001 - Purefoods, Mobiline, Red Bull) Cezar - Philip (1975-91 - Crispa, Shell, Presto, Ginebra) and David (1975-77 - Tanduay, Crispa) Clarino - Boy (1975-81 - Toyota, U/Tex, Great Taste, Gilbey's Gin) and Alex (1981-86 - Ginebra, Tanduay) Cleofas - Benjie (1975-76 - Tanduay) and Joy (1975-80 - Tanduay) Codinera - Harmon (1987-92 - Anejo, Pepsi, Alaska, Purefoods, Presto), Jerry (1988-2005 - Purefoods, Mobiline/TNT, FedEx), and Pat (1993, 1995 - Ginebra, Shell) Cruz - Marvin (2007-11, 2012-13 - Air21/Burger King, Coca Cola, Barako, GlobalPort) and Mark (2016-18 - Star, Phoenix, Blackwater) De Ocampo - Yancy (2002-19 - FedEx, TNT, Air21, Ginebra, Purefoods, GlobalPort, San Miguel) and Ranidel (2004-19 - FedEx, TNT, Meralco) Dela Rosa - Romy (1989-98 - Shell, Sta. Lucia) and Ruben (1996 - Purefoods) Deles - Roehl (1975-78 - Mariwasa, U/Tex, Gilbey's Gin) and Roy (1976-81 - U/Tex) Escoto - Russel (2016-present - Columbian, NorthPort, San Miguel) and Richard (2019-present - Blackwater) Faundo - Bryan (2009-10, 11-present - Barako Bull, Meralco, Air21, Petron, Ginebra, Blackwater) and Jeepy (2019-present - Terrafirma) Fran - Raymund (1992-93 - Alaska) and Patrick (1997-2008 - Mobiline/TNT, Air21) Gamboa - Arnold (1996-97, 2001-07 - Sta. Lucia, San Miguel, Purefoods) and Allan (2000-02 - Pop/Coca Cola) Guzman - Joel (1982 - Galerie Dominique) and Noel (1982-83 - Great Taste) Lago - Dwight (1993-2002 - Purefoods, Pepsi, Mobiline, Alaska, Pop, San Miguel) and Elmer (1995-2003 - Shell, Purefoods, Ginebra, TNT) Lanete - Chico (2007-19 - Purefoods, Ginebra, Burger King, Powerade, Meralco, Barako, San Miguel) and Garvo (2015-present - NLEX, Meralco, NorthPort) Loyzaga - Chito (1981, 1983-93 - Tanduay, Toyota, Great Taste, Ginebra) and Joey (1984-94, 1998-2000 - Magnolia, Swift, Shell, Ginebra, Alaska) Marata - Ric Ric (1989-97 - Alaska, Sta. Lucia, Shell, Sunkist, Pop) and Romulo (1997 - Pop) Marquez - Joey (1981-87 - Great Taste, Ginebra, Hills Bros.) and Totoy (1984-92 - Purefoods, Presto, Shell) Morales - Baby Boy (1975-77 - 7-Up) and Ernesto (1977-78 - Great Taste) Naron - Peter (1994-97 - Purefoods, Shell) and Edward (1997-2000, 2002 - San Miguel, Ginebra) Pablo - Ruben (1975-77 - Great Taste) and Renan (1976-77 - Mariwasa) Pineda - Molet (1975-81 - Royal, U/Tex) and Ricky (1975-81 - U/Tex) Pumaren - Franz (1986-97 - San Miguel, Mobiline) and Dindo (1989-2002 - Purefoods, Pepsi, Tanduay, FedEx) Reyes - Jun (1990-00 - Pepsi, Alaska, Sta. Lucia) and Billy (2000 - Pop) Reynoso - Big Boy (1975-77 - Toyota), Tino (1975-80 - Toyota, 7-Up, U/Tex, Mariwasa) Seigle - Andy (1997-2007 - Mobiline, Purefoods, Ginebra) and Danny (1999-02, 2004-17 - San Miguel, Air21/Barako Bull, TNT) Semerad - Anthony (2014-present - GlobalPort, TNT, NLEX) and David (14-present - San Miguel, TNT) Teng - Jeric (2013-19 - Rain or Shine, Kia, NorthPort) and Jeron (2017-present, Alaska) Tierra - Edmundo (1979-80 - Filmanbank, CDCP), Marty (1980-83 - U/Tex, Tefilin, Galerie Dominique), and Adonis (1986-87 - Manila Beer, Hills Bros.) Tolentino - Ato (1975-79 - Great Taste) and Tomasito (1975-77 - Great Taste) Tolomia - Chester (2002-08 - Ginebra, Sta. Lucia, Coca Cola, Magnolia) and Mike (2016-present - Rain or Shine, Meralco, Blackwater) Tuadles - Arnie (1979-92 - Toyota, Ginebra, Alaska, Shell, Presto) and Calvin (1989-92 - Shell) Villarias - Vernie (1990 - Pepsi) and Victor (1994 - Sta. Lucia) Carlo Sharma (2004-15 - Shell, Red Bull, Air21, Petron, Barako Bull, Meralco, GlobalPort) and Rabeh Al-Hussaini (2010-14, 2015-19 - Air21, Petron, Powerade, TNT, Meralco, NLEX, Blackwater)

There were only two instances where three siblings made it to the league.

The first were the Tierras, with Edmundo playing two seasons from 1979 to 1980 for Filmanbank and CDCP, Marty following suit for three years starting in 1980 and having stops in U/Tex, Tefilin, Galerie Dominique, and later on, Adonis, who played from 1986 to 1987 for Manila Beer and Hills Bros. Adonis is currently an assistant coach for NLEX.

And the second were the aforementioned Codineras, although Pat was unable to team up with his older brothers when he suited up for Ginebra in 1993 and Shell in 1995.

Twice did the PBA also saw half-brothers, first with the Marquezes, with Joey (yes, that Joey Marquez) and Totoy being the first to do so in the 1980s. Sharma and Al-Hussaini followed suit three decades later.

Also worth pointing out is Billy Reyes, who had his lone season in 2000 for Pop Cola, played for his older brother Chot, who was serving as the Panthers head coach that season.

That list, however, can still increase given the influx of siblings coming into the league over the past few years.

The Nieto twins, who were selected in the special Gilas round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft and are on loan in the Gilas Pilipinas national team, have yet to make their debut in the league. NLEX owns the rights to Matt while Rain or Shine has Mike.

Alaska's Jaycee Marcelino is also hoping to be the fourth or fifth (depending on who plays first between them and the Nietos) twins to play in the league with his identical twin Jayvee currently serving as a practice player for Phoenix Super LPG.

San Miguel winger Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Alaska guard Maverick Ahanmisi are both waiting for their brothers to enter the league, with Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jerrick Ahanmisi both seeking to join the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

