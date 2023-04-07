Jervy Cruz joins Kyt Jimenez at GenSan Warriors in MPBL

VETERAN big man Jervy Cruz hopefully, found a new home at GenSan Warriors.

After a brief, uneventful stint with the Davao Tigers in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL), the 36-year-old Cruz signed up with the Warriors for Season 5 of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Cruz is looking to regain his confidence after being let go by NorthPort at the end of the last Philippine Cup.

An assortment of injuries kept Cruz out of action during his close to three-year stay with the Batang Pier.

He was still in the NorthPort roster at the start of the season, but was later placed on the free agency list by the Batang Pier.

“Matagal na siyang nasa UFA (sa NorthPort), sila nila (Renz) Subido,” said coach Bonnie Tan, who previously served as team manager of the Batang Pier.

Cruz never got on track at NorthPort since being acquired by the team in a 2019 mid-season trade with Barangay Ginebra as part of the Stanley Pringle deal.

The former UAAP MVP out of University of Santo Tomas had a fruitful stint with the Kings where he won three championships from 2015-2019.

He was a first round pick (No. 4 overall) by Rain or Shine in the 2009 draft and won his first-ever PBA title with the franchise during the 2012 Governors’ Cup.

Cruz averaged 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in his 12 seasons in the PBA.

Aside from Cruz, the Warriors also signed up ex-PBA players John Wilson and Larry Rodriguez, who are teammates of Cruz at Davao Occidental Tigers, along with PBA prospect Kyt Jimenez.

