Meralco rookie Franky Johnson out 4-5 weeks due to knee injury

MERALCO rookie Franky Johnson will miss the next four to five weeks as he recovers from a right knee injury.

The 6-foot-2 guard shared to Spin.ph that he suffered a slight rupture and major misplacement on his patella tendon and thinning of cartilage which led to his continued absence for the Bolts.

"It was a chronic lingering injury that reoccurred and is now worse than before," he said after receiving results of his MRI on Wednesday.

Johnson, who was picked by Rain or Shine in the second round of the PBA Season 46 Draft before being traded to Meralco for Trevis Jackson in December, has only appeared in one game this PBA Governors' Cup in Meralco's 98-77 win over Blackwater back in Dec. 16.

Johnson focuses on rehab

He will now turn his attention to his rehab as he hopes to make it in time for the Bolts' playoff drive as he hopes to see his team make a deep run and even reach the Finals.

Meralco currently sits at second place in the standings with a 5-1 record and will play Terrafirma on Thursday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

