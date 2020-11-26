Franky Johnson joins Chooks 3x3 quartet in declaring for PBA draft

FRANKY Johnson wasn't far behind in declaring for the upcoming PBA Draft.

The Fil-Am guard is taking his talents out of the 3x3 circuit and will test his luck in the professional ranks.

"When I came here to the Philippines in 2018 to pursue my overseas professional basketball career, my goal and aspirations were to always play in the PBA. It was a league that I always had my mindset on and a goal I wanted to accomplish since I was playing college basketball back in the USA," he said on Thursday.

Johnson, who is ranked the eighth-best 3x3 player in the country, joins Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike whose contracts with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League will expire at the end of the season and make the leap to the PBA.

He's had tremendous success with the pioneering professional 3x3 league, steering Phenom Basilan CTC Construction to the 2019 Patriot's Cup crown.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

He also saw action internationally for Isabela City, where the team flew to Mongolia for the 2019 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Sukhbataar Challenger.

This past season, the 6-foot-2 slasher was the main man for Uling Roasters-Butuan City as it finished in fourth place in the 2020 President's Cup.

"I am very grateful for the experience with Chooks. I’ve accomplished great things in the league," he said. "I’ve had a great run and great experience and I will always be grateful of the opportunity Chooks gave me to thrive and shine in the country’s first ever professional 3x3 league in the country."

Aside from his exploits in the 3x3 circuit, Johnson has also played in the PBA D-League, seeing time for AMA Online Education, Marinerong Pilipino, and Gamboa Coffee Mix.

The 26-year-old actually declared for the draft last year, but pulled out after receiving an offer from the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 league to play for one more year.

