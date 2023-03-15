Frankie Lim suffers boxer's cut after collision with import Selden

NLEX coach Frankie Lim sustained a boxer's cut near his left eye after a collision with Road Warriors import Wayne Selden Jr. during their PBA Governors' Cup match against San Miguel on Wednesday night.

Selden crashed into a referee and later his own coach as he made his way downcourt after challenging a three-point shot by San Miguel’s Marcio Lassiter in front of the NLEX bench at the 1:52 mark of the second quarter.

WATCH:

Lim was immediately treated by NLEX doctors to stop the bleeding and close the wound with a band aid in one of the rare instances that a coach got hurt during a PBA game.

He was no longer wearing his eye glasses during the final seconds of the second quarter following the collision.

The first-year NLEX coach was also seen having a word with SMB coach Jorge Gallent at mid-court during halftime.