    PBA

    Frankie Lim suffers boxer's cut after collision with import Selden

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Frankie Lim cut NLEX
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    NLEX coach Frankie Lim sustained a boxer's cut near his left eye after a collision with Road Warriors import Wayne Selden Jr. during their PBA Governors' Cup match against San Miguel on Wednesday night.

    Selden crashed into a referee and later his own coach as he made his way downcourt after challenging a three-point shot by San Miguel’s Marcio Lassiter in front of the NLEX bench at the 1:52 mark of the second quarter.

    Lim was immediately treated by NLEX doctors to stop the bleeding and close the wound with a band aid in one of the rare instances that a coach got hurt during a PBA game.

    He was no longer wearing his eye glasses during the final seconds of the second quarter following the collision.

    The first-year NLEX coach was also seen having a word with SMB coach Jorge Gallent at mid-court during halftime.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

