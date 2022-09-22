Frankie Lim says NLEX coaching staff will remain intact

FRANKIE Lim won’t be bringing a new personnel to become part of his coaching staff at NLEX.

At least not at the moment, according to him.

“I think I have to work with the coaching staff,” said Lim Thursday.

By that, the coaching staff left behind by former coach Yeng Guiao would remain with the Road Warriors, namely top deputy Adonis Tierra, Borgie Hermida, Emman Monfort, Jonas Mendoza, Cliford Arao, and Jaime Serrano.

Lim attended his first practice with the Road Warriors on Thursday and won’t be officially handling the team until Sept. 30 when they play the Blackwater Bossing.

Tierra will call the shots for NLEX against Rain or Shine on Friday when it debuts in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and the next game on Sunday against Meralco.

“Adonis will lead the bench (because) I might mess up the whole game plan,” said the former PBA player.

“Adonis and Borgy will coach the team pati sa Sunday,” added Lim. “Somehow that will give me time to prepare my game plan against Blackwater. Four to five days to prepare myself.”

Lim takes over the job of Guiao, who mutually parted ways with the franchise after six years, and has now returned to Rain or Shine.

The 62-year-old Lim said he has no contract with the Road Warriors when asked about how long the deal he had with the franchise.

“May contract ba dito? Handshake lang,” he added with a laugh.

