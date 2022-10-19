Frankie Lim gets first win at NLEX at expense of his former coach

FRANKIE Lim finally got his first win as coach of NLEX in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday night.

And it came at the expense of his former coach.

The Road Warriors gifted their new coach with a 110-101 upset of TNT Tropang Giga, whose coach Chot Reyes, Lim played for in the past.

Reyes and Lim got to work together during the 90s which the NLEX mentor described as ‘many hairs ago.’

“I played under him at Purefoods for two years,” Lim briefly recalled during the post-game presser at the Philsports Arena. “With Alaska he was an assistant coach then with, assistant siya ni Tim. And when he transferred to Purefoods, I went with him and played a couple of years.”

The two won a championship together at Alaska in the 1991 Third Conference, and then two more with Purefoods in the 1993 All-Filipino and 1994 Commissioner’s Cup.

But on this night, Lim had to friendship and past history behind him as the Road Warriors badly needed a win after losing their last two outings.

Then again, whether it’s Chot or not who’s at the other end of the opposing bench, Lim said the victory came like a rain in the dessert.

“A win is a win, kahit sino pa yung andun sa kabila. I’m just very happy na ‘nanganay’ yung sinasabi nga nila. I got my first. And just because of that, I’m happy.”

It’s almost close to three decades since Lim and Reyes were together in a single team, and the NLEX coach noted how times have changed.

“He’s running different things now compared before, “said Lim. “And I saw the tapes the past two days, super-talented lang talaga yung team niya. Ultimong bigyan mo lang ng ball screen, kapag nalibre si (Roger) Pogoy, he’s gonna make the shot.

“Mataas yung talent level ng team na yun. That’s why at times, it’s easier to coach yung mga ganung teams di ba. Hindi ka masyadong mag-i-struggle.”

