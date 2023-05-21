Fran Yu, Joseph Eriobu lead rookies, 3x3 players tapped for PBA On Tour

NCAA standout Fran Yu and a number of PBA 3x3 stalwarts led by Joseph Eriobu have been lined up to see action in the PBA On Tour that sets to kick off Sunday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

PBA on Tour lineups

Yu is part of the 17-man roster of NorthPort Batang Pier, while Eriobu, a member of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team that won the silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games will be suiting up for the Magnolia Hotshots.

The 24-year-old Yu won three NCAA championships with the Letran Knights while playing under coach Bonnie Tan, who now calls the shots for the Batang Pier.

Eriobu on the other hand, is the main man of the Purefoods TJ Giants, the 3x3 team of the Hotshots.

The two-month exhibition series will have Blackwater and NLEX playing in the lone opening game set at 5 p.m.

Blackwater has kept its lineup intact for the pre-season games, but the Road Warriors also tapped their Cavitex 3x3 players to bolster their campaign, namely Tzaddy Rangel, Dominic Fajardo, and Pedrito Galanza.

Veteran big man and former MVP Asi Taulava has also been lined up by NLEX.

Aside from Yu, NorthPort also enlisted another Letran Knight in Tommy Olivario and rookie Johnnel Bauzon along with 3x3 players Wendel Comboy, Jebb Bulawan, and Jan Gabriel Sobrevega.

Other teams with 3x3 players in their lineup are Terrafirma (Jeremiah Taladua, Shaq Alanes), San Miguel (Chester Saldua, John Apacible, Leo De Vera, and Marvin Lee), and Barangay Ginebra (Ralph Salcedo, Raphael Cu, Kim Aurin, John Espanola, and John Ubalde).

Meanwhile, TNT enlisted San Beda players Clifford Jopia, Damie Cuntapay, Peter Alfaro, and JV Gallego.