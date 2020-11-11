Family reunions in order as four ousted teams leave PBA bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – One by one, teams are starting to exit the PBA bubble.

The four teams which failed to advance to the Philippine Cup playoffs are set to return to Manila and be reunited with their respective families after more than a month of stay in the Clark bubble.

NorthPort was the first to leave on Wednesday, packing its bags and belongings just a few hours after capping their elimination-round campaign with a 73-80 loss against Meralco at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Hit by an assortment of injuries, the Batang Pier limped home with a 1-11 (win-loss) record to share the cellar with Terrafirma Dyip.

Blackwater (2-9), NLEX (5-6), and Terrafirma meanwhile, will be leaving for home by Thursday afternoon.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

All four ballclubs left after the entire PBA family had their fourth cycle of RT-PCR testing last Tuesday. All tesrs returned negative results.

“Yes, I’m ready to go home,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, a former vice governor and congressman from the first district of Pampanga.

“Although nagtatalo pa rin yung (mind mo). You still want to stay and play, but at the same time, it’s OK to go home at this time. Puwede na rin.”

The playoffs will begin on Friday pitting No. 4 vs, No. 5 in the first game and No. 1 vs. No. 8 in the main game.

The rest of the pairings (No.3 vs No.6 and No. 2 vs No. 7) will be played Saturday.

If necessary, playoffs will be played Sunday and Monday.

The semifinals kicks off on Wednesday (Nov. 18).